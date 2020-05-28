Shreveport police to hold seat belt check point

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Police Department's Field Support Bureau will hold a "Click it or Ticket" seatbelt checkpoint this Friday evening at an undisclosed location in west Shreveport.
The checkpoint, which will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, and run until 9:00 p.m. It is part of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies to emphasize our commitment to make the streets of our city safe for everyone.
Officers will be checking for motorists and passengers who are in violation of the state’s seatbelt law, in addition to impaired drivers, along with any other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of those persons taking to the roadways.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, who provides funding for the checkpoint, will be utilizing its “B.A.T Mobile,” which will serve in part as a mobile command post and processing location for potentially impaired drivers.
The Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff Department will be assisting in the checkpoint.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.