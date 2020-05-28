2 Shreveport area juveniles escape from lockup

MONROE, La. (KSLA/KNOE) — Two juveniles from the Shreveport area are among three escapees being sought by authorities.
The trio fled from the Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe sometime Wednesday night.
Brandon Bargeman, Jacoby Kinsey and Lathaniel Pearson got away by climbing a fence on the east side of the property, according to Monroe police. No staffer was injured.
Soon after their escape, Monroe police and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office got a report that the three youths had tried to steal a car in the 300 block of Malvern Street. That’s less than a third of a mile to the northeast of the lockup.
Pearson and Kinsey are from the Shreveport area while Bargeman is from the Lake Charles area.
Pearson and Bargeman are charged with armed robbery, while Kinsey faces a charge of auto theft, police say.
Each of the three is expected to face an additional charge — simple escape — when they are returned to custody.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about Bargeman, Kinsey and Pearson to call Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe at (318) 362-5000.
Copyright 2020 KSLA/KNOE. All rights reserved.