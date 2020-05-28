One more day of showers and thunderstorms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After seeing a few thunderstorms yesterday across the northern part of the ArkLaTex we are tracking one more unsettled day for the region before truly begin to clear up as we head into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop later this morning and push through the region during the afternoon. After these storms roll through today we are tracking a beautiful and warmer weekend for the ArkLaTex. This dry pattern and warming trend will continue as we head into next week as temperatures will move into the 90s by Monday or Tuesday with no significant rain chances in sight.
As you are heading out the door this morning it will probably be a good idea once again grab some rain gear as showers and storms will likely be developing as we head into the afternoon hours. Unlike yesterday, the entire ArkLaTex could see some showers and storms and couple of these storms could be on the stronger side. High temperatures will be fairly muted once again with temperatures this afternoon creeping into the low 80s.
After today the forecast will dramatically improve as we head into the weekend as starting on Friday high pressure will begin to move into the region. Friday will mark the beginning of a prolonged period of sunny weather for the region. Along with sunny skies we are expecting temperatures to start moving up across the ArkLaTex with high both Saturday and Sunday to be in the mid 80s, which would be roughly average for this time of year.
As we look ahead to next week we are only tracking temperatures that will be further moving up for the region. As we kick off next week expect high temperatures to be right around the 90 degree mark along with sunny skies. Moving throughout the first half of the week we will see more cloud cover work into the region, but temperatures will continue to move up along with ‘feels-like’ temperatures more than likely at least getting into the mid 90s across the region.
So enjoy the comfortable temperatures over the next couple of days because a heat wave is on the way for next week! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
