One more day of showers and thunderstorms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After seeing a few thunderstorms yesterday across the northern part of the ArkLaTex we are tracking one more unsettled day for the region before truly begin to clear up as we head into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop later this morning and push through the region during the afternoon. After these storms roll through today we are tracking a beautiful and warmer weekend for the ArkLaTex. This dry pattern and warming trend will continue as we head into next week as temperatures will move into the 90s by Monday or Tuesday with no significant rain chances in sight.