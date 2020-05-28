Mayor warns of scam artist posing as an SPD officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport's mayor is warning people about a caller posing as one of the city's police officers in an attempt to scam them.
“WARNING!! SCAM ALERT!!!” says a Facebook post made late Thursday night.
And Mayor Adrian Perkins wants people to pass the word along to senior citizens, in particular, because they often fall victim to such schemes.
Shreveport police have received at least two reports of a caller identifying himself as a Sgt. McConnell with the “Shreveport Police Department’s Warrant Unit,” says the post on the mayor’s Facebook page.
The man tries to persuade the call taker to send large amounts of money to avoid being jailed.
“This is a SCAM. The Shreveport Police Department will never contact you and ask for money over the telephone. If there is a legitimate arrest warrant, officers will not call you and ask for payment to dismiss the warrant.”
The mayor says if you receive such a call, you should hang up and contact authorities.
And do not give any identifying information such as your date of birth and Social Security, bank account and credit card numbers to anyone over the telephone unless you contacted them.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.