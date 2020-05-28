The Good Stuff: Tribute to the ‘Good Rising’

By Doug Warner | May 28, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 10:13 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been an amazing three months.

Not the virus, the economic shutdown — nor any of the unfortunate dominoes that have fallen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this week on ‘The Good Stuff’, we are highlighting the good we have seen rising, week in, and week out during the pandemic.

A young boy named Zach celebrated his recent birthday, with his parents setting up a birthday parade including a fire truck.
Over the last dozen weeks, Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on ‘The Good Stuff’, KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner has highlighted the countless birthday parades and horn-honking tributes to our medical workers outside of hospitals.

The Airline Viking baseball team celebrates a walk-off win against Ruston in their final baseball game of the spring before the season was called off due to the pandemic.
He’s also profiled how a local group of high school seniors handled having their final season of baseball being brought to an abrupt end and a graduating senior who overcame a diagnosis of depression to walk across a graduation stage.

You can share the good stuff you’ve seen happening where you live by reaching out to Doug on Facebook, or by emailing him at doug.warner@gray.tv.

