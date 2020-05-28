Free drive-thru food distribution in Marshall and Longview on Thursday, May 28

Both organizations were able to feed 700 families in Marshall, and now they are back hosting another drive-thru distribution in the city and in Longview.
“I think it’s a struggle for a lot of people just to understand that one out of four kids in our community here are at risk of hunger," said Programs Service Director Tim Butler. " They don’t necessarily know where their next food meal is going to come from. One in five adults, (and) one in seven seniors... That’s a huge percentage of our population. So, I’m just blessed and I know our partners are blessed to be able to help people."
From 10 a.m. to noon, both organizations along with the National Guard will be at the Marshall Convention Center off of Highway 59 in Marshall.
Those who come are asked to go down South Garrett Street and then turn onto Bell Street to come into the convention center parking lot to help traffic flow better.
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. food will be distributed to those in Longview at the city’s convention complex fairgrounds on 100 Grand Blvd.
700 boxes will be distributed out at each location. Each box will weigh around 20 to 25 pounds of non-perishable foods.
“There’s about 17 to 20 meals which doesn’t sound like a lot but when you’re a restricted income or you’re scared to go to the store right now it’s going to get you through the week for sure," Butler said.
Mission Marshall’s executive director Misty Scott says it was great seeing so many people at their first distribution.
“During this time even though we’ve been open and serving we haven’t seen people the way we normally do," she said. “Most people are being conscious about getting out so it was wonderful to see folks even from their cars to be able to wave and say hello and catch up with people and I think everyone was hungry for that.”
They’ve seen more people over these last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic and admits the pandemic is having an impact on their services.
“We’re also struggling with some food supply issues because all the stores are struggling with their supply chains and we’re really no different," Scott said. "But our community has really responded with food drives.”
Right now they are still accepting food donations and greatly need grain products like pasta and hamburger helper meals.
Mission Marshall operates a food pantry on 2109 South Washington Street in Marshall, Texas. The pantry is open on Mondays from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. until noon.
If you are interested in making a donation to help Mission Marshall maintain their food pantry, click here or you can call them at 903-472-4944.
