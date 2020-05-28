Dry sunny weather returns this weekend

(KSLA) - The dreary, rainy weather is moving away as dry, sunny weather moves in. By this weekend, there will not be any rain around with limited cloud coverage.
This evening will have a few more showers and maybe a storms around. After sunset, the rain will be winding down. Clouds will be sticking around, even for those without any rain. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tonight, the rain will come to an end. There will not be any more showers around by sunrise Friday. The clouds will still be in place though. So, it may be a cloudy start to Friday. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 60s overnight.
Friday will be the start of some better weather. There is only a 10% chance of rain for the day. Only a few small lingering showers on the east side of the ArkLaTex will be around. Most of you will stay dry without a single drop of rain. There should also be some afternoon sunshine as well! It will be a good start to the weekend and end of the week. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
This weekend will also be very nice! I have a 0% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday! Therefore, it will be beautiful, and DRY! There is a good chance for a lot of sunshine in the afternoon both days. Temperatures will be a little warmer with no rain around to cool things down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Any plans this weekend should be good to go!
Even as we head through the first week of June, it will be nice and dry just about everyday. There will be little to no rain with 10% being the highest rain chance. Temperatures will be a bit warmer though. It will warm up to the lower 90s by the middle of the week. Summer time is just around the corner!
A simple reminder that the 2020 Hurricane Season officially starts Monday, June 1st. We have already seen two named storms before the season has begun. That is still no sign that this will be a very active season. All it takes is one storm. Make sure you have a plan in place as hurricane season looms.
Have a great rest of the week!
