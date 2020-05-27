WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing, May 27

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Wednesday’s briefing will be held in Jonesboro at the Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd.
The visit comes just weeks after Dr. Smith said Craighead County was an “emerging hot spot” of the coronavirus. Since then, the state has increased the number of tests and implemented a drive-thru testing site at the Parker Road Walmart.
