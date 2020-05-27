Treatment center works through pandemic to provide care to those struggling with abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, anxiety and stress likely have escalated.
From daunting economic turmoil to the still unknown medical implications of COVID-19, this is a challenging moment in history — and for most people.
For those dealing with substance abuse, however, the uncertainty of the situation is precarious.
But the nonprofit Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana remains open.
“People are isolated. And, of course, they’re afraid. We’re here and can provide treatment,” said Bill Rose, executive director of the Shreveport-based nonprofit. “I’ve been in this business for a little over 30 years, and I’ve seen people go through some horrific situations.”
Rose, whose been at the helm of CADA for the past nine years, said his organization’s doors remain open as the services it provides are considered essential.
“People continue to suffer with addictions. And, of course, during crises like COVID-19, anxiety is up. Or people become depressed,” he added. “We are in a position to provide it in a very safe manner.”
CADA is continuing all of its inpatient and outpatient services for those in need at the moment. “Anything from DWI education to individual counseling, group therapy and residential treatment services are available.”
Of particular concern to Rose is the national rise in alcohol sales, likely a result of previously issued stay-at-home orders. In fact, according to Newsweek, alcohol sales increased by 55 percent in April.
“People are shut in with nothing to do and nowhere to go. Of course drinking is one of the ways people tend to cope with crises.”
For family members and friends of a loved one who is struggling with addiction, Rose recommends maintaining contact with that individual and reaching out for professional help right away.
FOR HELP
CADA, which has served Northwest Louisiana since 1958, offers 14 programs out of four facilities across Shreveport-Bossier City.
If you need help, contact CADA by:
- clicking here to visit the nonprofit’s website,
- clicking here to visit its Facebook page, or,
- calling CADA at (318) 222-8511 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at (318) 747-1211 after hours and on weekends.
