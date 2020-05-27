SFD puts out fire in subdivision; seven people safely exit home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department are still working to put out hot spots after a fire at a southwest Shreveport home on Wednesday morning.
Crews arrived on the scene to a home in the 2900 block of Silver Pine Boulevard.
Seven residents inside the home were able to exit safely after being alerted by a fire alarm. One elderly woman was examined by first responders as a precaution.
No one was injured. However, the home next door was damaged by the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet determined. As soon as crews determine the scene is safe, an investigation will start.
