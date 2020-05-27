Shreveport gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to find the person who robbed a gas station late Tuesday night.
Officers got the call just after 8 p.m. on May 26, to the Kangaroo Express in the 5700 block of Hearne Avenue.
According to police, the suspect walked into the store, demanded money and took off with the cahs, running northbound.
The robber is described as being 5′5″ with a slender build. They had dreadlocks, wearing a black skull cap, black pants and and a black and white shirt.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
