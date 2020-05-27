Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport offering community testing May 27-29

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More opportunities for COVID-19 testing is available for Shreveporters.
Starting Wednesday, May 27 through Friday, May 29 Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport will begin offering community testing.
“We’re really trying to be everywhere in the community as much as we can, and it’s really important for us to make sure that we’re giving everyone an opportunity to get a COVID test that wants one," said Assistant Vice President Greg Sonnenfeld.
Testing will be available at these two locations in Shreveport from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.:
- Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road
- Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, 8200 St. Vincent Ave.
Each site will be able to administer 300 tests — and Sonnenfeld is encouraging everyone to come out and get tested.
“It’s really important to do this even if you don’t think you’re positive," he said. "There are a lot of people who don’t have any symptoms... but they’re still positive for coronavirus so it’s important that we know who those people are so that they’re not spreading the virus into the community.”
Those wanting to get tested just need to bring their ID and insurance card, but those without insurance will still be able to get tested.
Results will be available in 24 to 72 hours.
Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.
Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.
