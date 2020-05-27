More showers and storms for ArkLaTex

As move ahead to Thursday we are tracking more showers and storms for the region. The rainfall coverage will be greater across the viewing are compared to what will see during the afternoon hours today. Also expect wet weather to develop to the morning hours and could impact your morning commute. High temperatures will once again be around the 80 degree mark. Once we get to Friday the storm clouds will be clearing out and warmer temperatures will begin to move in and this will be continuing as we go through the weekend.