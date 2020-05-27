More showers and storms for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After watching thunderstorms roll through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday we are tracking more potential showers and storms as we go from the late morning hours through the afternoon hours Wednesday. This is due a slow moving upper level over the ArkLaTex. We are tracking more potential showers and storms across the region on Thursday before we dry out heading into the weekend. Temperatures will begin to rebound as we head into the weekend and especially as we go into next week with 90s likely on the horizon after seeing 70s for most of this week.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you will want to grab the rain gear as we are tracking more scattered showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. Compared to Tuesday the start time for the wet weather will be earlier in the day with wet weather firing up around noon. High temperatures will remain in check with temperatures getting into the upper 70s to around the 80 degree mark.
As move ahead to Thursday we are tracking more showers and storms for the region. The rainfall coverage will be greater across the viewing are compared to what will see during the afternoon hours today. Also expect wet weather to develop to the morning hours and could impact your morning commute. High temperatures will once again be around the 80 degree mark. Once we get to Friday the storm clouds will be clearing out and warmer temperatures will begin to move in and this will be continuing as we go through the weekend.
Your weekend forecast is shaping up to be sunny and warmer for the viewing area. Expect high temperatures on Saturday to reach into the mid 80s and on Sunday temperatures will stretch into the upper 80s. This warming trend will continue as we head into next week with high temperatures reaching into the low 90s by Tuesday. Along with the hotter temperatures the mugginess factor will be increasing with ‘feels-like’ temperatures possibly approaching the 100 degree mark on Tuesday.
So while we are tracking comfortable temperatures along with more showers on the way just know sunshine and heat is on the way! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
