Driver fighting for life after being shot during dispute

Shreveport near 1901 Centenary Blvd. One person shot in the upper torso. According to Police, just after two this afternoon, two cars with two people in each got into a dispute and then one of the cars started shooting at the other. The driver of the other car was shot at least once in the upper torso. Police have not given any info on the suspect or car. Follow Kenley Hargett for updates! #Shooting #Shreveport