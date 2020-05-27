Driver fighting for life after being shot during dispute

The confrontation at an apartment complex involved 2 vehicles, each of which was occupied by 2 people

A man believed to be in his 20s was shot at least once in his upper body at an apartment complex on Centenary Boulevard in Shreveport the afternoon of May 27. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | May 27, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 4:06 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is fighting for life after having been shot at least once in his upper body.

It happened at 2 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A man who possibly in his 20s has been rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found two vehicles at a back fence. One of the vehicles had been shot multiple times.

“What we know from preliminary investigation is that two groups of individuals pulled alongside each other. They were engaged is some sort of dispute,” Willhite said.

The confrontation escalated and one of the two people in one vehicle shot at the other vehicle, wounding its driver, Willhite added. The passenger in that vehicle was not wounded.

Police have a dozen units on the scene. One Fire Department medical unit remains there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

