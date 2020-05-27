Coroner IDs driver who died after being shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the man who died after having been shot at least once in his upper body.
Travarrius Adams was the driver of one of two vehicles involved in a confrontation in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
The 28-year-old Shreveport man was shot multiple times at 2 p.m. Wednesday as he sat in a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Adams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where the coroner’s office says he died just before 2:30 p.m.
An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health.
