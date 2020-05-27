Bossier City Farmers Market is open

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Farmers Market is now open for guests to walk through and shop.
The market is open every this Saturday, and every Saturday until November 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.
Over 75 vendors participate and sell a variety of local items. Fresh fruits and vegetables, handmade soap, and pet treats are just a few of the things that are offered.
All vendors wear masks, and handwashing stations are set up throughout the market. The layout will be more spacious to allow more room for guests to walk while social distancing.
The Bossier City Farmers Market will be posting maps and vendor information on their social media pages for guests to plan their shopping ahead of time.
Admission and parking are free, and the event is pet friendly.
The Bossier City Farmers Market will be open rain or shine.
