ArkLaTex weather begins to change Thursday

(KSLA) - The weather pattern in the ArkLaTex will change for the better starting Thursday. By Friday and this weekend, there will be drier weather with little to no rain.
This evening will have a few small showers around. I do not expect a lot of rain across the ArkLaTex, but it would not be a bad idea to have your umbrella if you will be doing anything outdoors this evening. Most of the rain will be in the northern part of the viewing area near the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will be in the 70s.
Tonight, I do expect a few more showers and maybe a storm or two. I have a 30% chance of rain for tonight. It will be very scattered, so some of you will not see any rain at all. Temperatures will cool down to the lower to mid 60s.
Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. There will be more scattered activity in the afternoon and early evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, so some storms could be strong. There should be mostly gusty winds and maybe small hail in these storms. I have the rain chances up to 50%. Keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout your day. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s.
Friday will be the start of some better weather. There is only a 20% chance of rain for the day. Only a few lingering showers on the east side of the ArkLaTex will be around. Most of you will stay dry. There should also be some sunshine as well! It will be a good start to the end of the week. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
This weekend will also be very nice! I have a 0% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday! Therefore, it will be beautiful, and DRY! There is a good chance for a lot of sunshine in the afternoon both days. Temperatures will be a little warmer with no rain around to cool things down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Any plans this weekend should be good to go!
Even as we head through the first week of June, it will be nice and dry just about everyday. There will be little to no rain with 10% being the highest rain chance. Temperatures will be a bit warmer though. It will warm up to the lower 90s by the middle of the week. Summer time is just around the corner!
Have a great rest of the week!
