Governor warns that a “Newer peak or a higher peak,” could be on the way

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson showed on Tuesday, the state is continuing to increase with positive tests and warned that a “newer peak, or a higher peak,” could be on the way.
“We’re at a critical point in our journey,” said Hutchinson. “The direction we go from here totally depends on the commitment of Arkansans to continue social distancing and following guidelines.”
Hutchinson went on to say, “For Arkansas to get to Phase 2, we must continue to follow the guidelines.”
As for the 119 deaths as of Tuesday, Dr. Smith said 19% of the deaths have come from Northeast Arkansas.
Dr. Smith said, “Why are we worried about a disease where 99% of the people recover? Because of that 1% of the population that will die. If you applied that to the population of Arkansas, that is 30,000 deaths. That’s not acceptable.”
The state set a goal of doing 60,000 COVID tests in the month of May. On Tuesday, over the weekend the state surpassed 61K tests for the month according to Hutchinson.
