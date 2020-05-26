Titus County judge reports 160 positives so far from Pilgrim’s plant testing; more results pending

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Titus County Judge Brian Lee says that about half of the Pilgrim’s Pride plant COVID-19 test results are back. He says those, along with the remaining results from the Civic Center test day on May 9.
“About half of the Pilgrim’s plant test results are completed, along with the remaining results from the Civic Center test day on Saturday, May 9. Preliminary numbers are 160 positive. However these will not all be Titus County, but will also include some other surrounding county residents.”
He acknowledged that the number was high, and that it will likely go higher.
“Yes, this is a significant number, and again, all the test results are not in, so it will finish even higher than this. In addition to these test results, locally we have another 7-10 that were confirmed by State Health Department and Dr. Burling.”
Lee noted that if you are expecting test results, the call may come from a “potential spam” or “unknown” number on your caller ID.
