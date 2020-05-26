SPD: 10-month-old shot; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A baby boy is fighting for his life at a Shreveport hospital after being shot late Monday night.
Officers got the call just after 11:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of Westover. That's between Virginia Avenue and Hearne Avenue.
Police say the shots were fired from the street and entered the home. The gunfire struck the baby in the upper body.
Police do not have any information regarding the gunmen at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
