Search efforts resume near area missing 79-year-old Carthage man was last seen

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Search efforts continued Tuesday in an area of Carthage where a 79-year-old man was last seen before he went missing.
A Silver Alert was issued last Thursday for Joe Roy McMillian after he did not return from running errands.
More than 50 family members, community volunteers, and law enforcement officers joined forces in Panola County today to begin and organized search for Joe Roy McMillian.
“They divided up the different county roads in between Carthage and Clayton and I, along with another lady volunteered to take a county road,” said Renea Elliott, Panola County resident. “We drove up and down both sides of the road, got out and looked at anything suspicious, kind of peaked in a building that was out there. He’s wearing a bright red shirt so we were looking for the color red.”
McMillian’s pastor at First Assembly of God in Christ says a phone call yesterday set the plan into motion.
“So naturally I got on the phone and started calling people and told them to, let’s meet here at the church and we want to go out and comb the area to see if we can find any clue, or find him, find the car, find something,” said Hubert Owens, Pastor, First Assembly of God in Christ.
Owens said he was surprised to see so many people ready to search for a man who police say is diabetic and was beginning to show the onset of dementia.
“I saw four-wheelers, I saw people with all kinds of different things that they could go into the woods to comb the area,” Owens said. “And everybody seemed to be very upbeat because brother Joe was a lovable person. He was a good person. A faithful person. So everybody wanted to come in and do whatever we can do to help find him.”
After hours of searching, no trace of McMillian or his pickup were found.
“Directions were clearly given. They had a very great plan of action,” Elliot said. “They did ask everybody to come check back in, so it was very well organized as far as making sure everybody left out with a partner and making sure everybody came back together.”
The Panola County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who lives between Carthage and Lufkin, who has home video surveillance cameras, to check that video for any signs of McMillian or a blue single cab 2004 GMC Sierra truck, with Texas license plate DMK 2975.
Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said McMillian is diabetic and did not have medication with him. He also suffers from early signs of dementia, according to his family.
The family has offered a reward of up to $5,000 dollars for credible information leading to the discovery of McMillian.
If you have any information you can call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903)-693-0333.
