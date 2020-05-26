Sabine County sheriff: Father shoots daughter’s abuser to death

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man is charged with murder after shooting and killing his daughter’s abuser on Saturday, according to Sheriff Tom Maddox.
Lon L. Hall, 63, is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on the charge Saturday and was released on a personal recogizance bond on Sunday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a deputy was dispatched to a home in Hemphill at 8:46 a.m. and learned on the way there that shots had been fired and one person was injured.
The deputy reported Hall and two women were standing in the driveway. They said the victim was inside the trailer house, in the bedroom and another woman was trying to help him.
The deputy walked in and could not find a pulse on the victim, later identified as Roshaun Marquis McQueen.
The deputy walked outside and another officer told him that Hall just blurted out, “I shot him.”
Hall was then placed under arrest.
The affidavit states that witness testimony indicates McQueen had choked his girlfriend, almost to the point of passing out, over a missing marijuana blunt. The girlfriend then called her sister and told her McQueen was assaulting her and she was scared. The sister then told Hall and his wife and all three drove to the home. The affidavit states McQueen came ot the front door with a gun in an aggravated manner. Hall then said he was in fear for his life and shot McQeen in the chest before waiting for the deputies to arrive.
