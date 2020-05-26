Sabine County sheriff: Father shoots daughter’s abuser to death

The affidavit states that witness testimony indicates McQueen had choked his girlfriend, almost to the point of passing out, over a missing marijuana blunt. The girlfriend then called her sister and told her McQueen was assaulting her and she was scared. The sister then told Hall and his wife and all three drove to the home. The affidavit states McQueen came ot the front door with a gun in an aggravated manner. Hall then said he was in fear for his life and shot McQeen in the chest before waiting for the deputies to arrive.