More rain for now, then drier this weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are still likely for a few days. There will be a good chance of rain through Thursday before drier conditions arrive by this weekend.
This evening will have a few small showers around, but not widespread. They will be winding down after sunset. If you are planning on being out and about this evening, you may need an umbrella for a short while. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s.
Tonight, there will be a possible shower or two, but most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. I have a 20% chance of rain early on, but will then go down. We should start Wednesday on a dry note. Temperatures will cool to the lower 60s.
Wednesday will be another wet day. Showers and storms will be developing in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but there will be scattered showers around. I would keep the rain gear with you. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 80s. Any showers will help cool it down.
Thursday will be probably the wettest day of the week. There will be more scattered activity in the afternoon and early evening. I have the rain chances up to 50%. Keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout your day. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 80s.
Friday will be the start of some better weather. There is only a 20% chance of rain for the day. MOst of you will stay dry. There should also be some sunshine as well! It will be a good start to the end of the week. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
This weekend will also be very nice! I have only a 10% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, it will be beautiful, and DRY! There is a good chance for a lot of sunshine in the afternoon both days. Temperatures will be a little warmer with no rain around to cool things down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Any plans this weekend should be good to go!
Have a great week!
