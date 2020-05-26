Man shot while driving, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called just after midnight to the 1500 block of W. 59th St between Dowdell Street and Linwood Avenue.
Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man shot three times in his car. Police determined that the shooting happened at a different location, possibly near Hollywood Avenue and Broadway Avenue.
The victim was struck in his abdomen once and in his extremities.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
