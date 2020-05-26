LSU guard Skylar Mays named SEC Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

He finished his career in the top 10 in LSU career numbers in eight other categories - games played (130 - tied for 3rd), games started (121 - tied for 4th), free throw percentage (84.5% - 3rd, 404-of-478), career minutes played (3,965 - tied for 5th), free throws made (404 - 6th), steals (213 - 6th), three-point field goals (173 - 7th), and assists (382 - 8th).