KIRAN: Second woman files suit against Clerk of Court alleging sexual harassment, retaliation

“I was never contacted by HR to say that we would like to maybe do an internal investigation towards your claim to your supervisor. Absolutely nothing happened. Clay told me that he definitely believed what I was saying to him because there have been several other women that happened to and then he went further to say, ‘You won’t have to deal with him for that much longer. He’s very close to retiring,’ so I guess I was just supposed to deal with it until he retired,” said Lewis.