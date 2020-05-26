How exposed to COVID-19 are you at your job?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you return to the office over these next few weeks. So, it’s important you follow the recommended guidelines to keep you and your coworkers safe.
But, really, how exposed are you to coronavirus at work?
The Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom released an estimate on how exposed to coronavirus you might be in your job. The data comes from interviews performed on workers in the United States before the COVID-19 outbreak occurred.
See how your job scores on the scale in the chart below.
Professions from the UK are listed in the chart. It’s important to note working conditions for occupations in the UK may be slightly different from those in the US. However, the results are expected to be broadly the same in most developed countries.
Essentially, the researchers looked at two things. How physically close to other people are you when you perform your job? This could range anywhere from not near people at all to directly touching someone.
They also questioned how often does your job require you to be exposed to diseases or infections? Your job may never require you to be around illnesses, or you could be around them on a daily basis.
Almost all the jobs that have a high exposure to both disease and other people are healthcare professions, like nurses and pharmacists. Those who scored low on the scale include those professions typically performing in an office environment, like lawyers, human resources personnel, and financial advisers.
Some occupations fall on the scale of regularly being close to others, but not being directly exposed to diseases. These jobs include bartenders, chefs, and hairdressers. These professionals perform their job at an arm’s length or closer to customers. These employees may also be more likely to come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, according to the Office for National Statics.
You can learn more about the research and methodology here.
