How to donate to fallen La. state trooper George Baker’s family

(WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is asking for donations for the family of Trooper George Baker.
Baker died Sunday, May 24, of injuries sustained in the line of duty.
Baker is survived by his wife Heather, their young daughter Harper, his parents, his sisters, and his extended family, officials said.
To make a donation, click the link here for the Louisiana Troopers Charities.
Louisiana State Troopers Charities is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization and, as such, all contributions are fully tax-deductible.
