ETX authorities seek video to aid search for missing man

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) — East Texas authorities are making a renewed plea for help finding a missing man.
In particular, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for video to be shared with its investigators.
They want video from anyone who has cameras at their home, business or church that captures images of traffic on Texas Highway 315 between the loop and the county line and on Farm-to-Market Road 1970 between Delray and the county line.
“We have already obtained video from a few places in those areas but would be grateful for any others we may be able to obtain,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities specifically are interested in video captured between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
They previously stated that 1:30 p.m. that Thursday is when 79-year-old Joe Roy McMillian last was seen on FM 1970 in the Clayton area.
And the man’s truck — a blue single-cab 2004 GMC Sierra with Texas tag DMK2975 — possibly was seen later that day in the Nacogdoches, Texas, area.
Authorities say McMillian, who now is the subject of a Silver Alert, left his home off Panola County Road 302 north of Carthage to run errands and never returned.
He stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 280 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
McMillian last was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
He is a diabetic who also is showing early signs of dementia, according to Sheriff Kevin Lake.
Authorities urge anyone with any of the needed video or any information about McMillian to call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333.
