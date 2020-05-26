BLING BLING! Carthage Bulldogs receive 2019 state championship rings

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a congratulation delayed by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but members of the Carthage Bulldogs 2019 high school team were able to get their 4A DI state title rings on Tuesday.
Last December, the Bulldogs beat Waco LaVega to win their 7th state title. For the 33 seniors on the team it was their 3rd title in 4 years.
“Getting the rings with the way our senior year ended it really did make it feel better,” senior linebacker Rayvon Ingram said. “Winning three titles in four years is really special.”
Due to social distancing there was no big celebration. The players were brought into the field house one at a time to get their rings.
“This has been a long time coming with handing the rings out,” Head Coach Scott Surratt said. " We didn’t get to have their celebration because of everything with COVID-19. We are trying to make it as special as we can."
“This is one nice looking ring,” senior wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon said. “It’s pretty big if you ask me. It took a long time. We kept begging and begging asking the coaches when we were going to get them.”
Winning one state title for any program is an honor. Carthage has seven and Surratt said the expectations are high to bring home No.8 next year. Carthage will have a new path to state playing in a region with powerhouses Jasper, Silsbee and West Orange Stark. If they can make it out of the region they have a chance to meet up with defending 4A DII Champion and fellow East Texas power house Pleasant Grove for a state title.
“4A DII is one of the toughest in the state. We think it is going to be as tough as ever,” Surratt said. “People think when you drop down it is going to be easier. Maybe with the top 10 that is the case but with the top 4 that is not the case."
Carthage is set to open the 2020 season on August 27 against Crosby at New Caney.
