BCPD releases name of victim in fatal shooting; suspect sought
A man died after being shot in the 1100 block of Rickerson Street in Bossier City the afternoon of May 25. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Alex Onken | May 26, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 1:20 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has released the name man found shot and later died on Monday, May 25.

Gregory Halloway Kimble, 31, was found unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound by Bossier police in the 1100 block of Rickerson Street.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip online or through the mobile app.

