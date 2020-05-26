Another day with shower and storm chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend even though we had to dodge storms throughout the holiday. As we all head back to work today we’ve got more shower and storm chances to watch for across the ArkLaTex. This unsettled pattern will be continuing throughout the rest of the week before drier conditions do appear as we head into the weekend. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be holding steady in the low 80s, but will start to move up as we go into the weekend. Highs this weekend could be closing in on the 90 degree mark as the ArkLaTex begins to heat up.