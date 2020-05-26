Another day with shower and storm chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend even though we had to dodge storms throughout the holiday. As we all head back to work today we’ve got more shower and storm chances to watch for across the ArkLaTex. This unsettled pattern will be continuing throughout the rest of the week before drier conditions do appear as we head into the weekend. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be holding steady in the low 80s, but will start to move up as we go into the weekend. Highs this weekend could be closing in on the 90 degree mark as the ArkLaTex begins to heat up.
So as you are heading out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab some rain gear in case you are impacted for some showers and storms today. The good news is the latest indications are the showers and storms shouldn’t be as widespread as what we saw yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon should be very similar to what we saw Memorial Day with highs right around the 80 degree mark.
As we head throughout the rest of the week we continue to track the potential for more scattered showers and storms throughout the ArkLaTex, but over time the storms should be less and less widespread. By the time we get to Friday we should finally be done with any significant chance for wet weather, and that will coincide with our temperatures starting to rebound into the mid 80s.
This warming trend is going to continue as we see drier conditions as we go through your weekend forecast. Expect partly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. But the trade off for the overall dry conditions will be the hotter temperatures expected for the ArkLaTex. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be even hotter with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s.
So while we do have to deal with more storm chances this week know drier and hotter weather are on the way for the weekend! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
