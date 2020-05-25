Woman fatally shot; Natchitoches police releases name of gunman

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night.
On Sunday, May 24 police were called a little after 11 p.m. to the 600 block of Jackson Drive on reports of someone being shot in the neighborhood.
When officers arrived they found Latrice Thomas, 28, of Natchitoches suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
Officers found Onterio Pier, 26, of Natchitoches driving away from the 600 block of Jackson Drive.
When officers attempted to stop his vehicle, Pier, led them on a vehicle pursuit and crashed in the 100 block of Harry Drive. According to NPD Pier exited his vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
Onterio Pier is charged with second degree murder.
If you have seen Onterio Pier please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Pier is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Remember all information given shall remain confidential.
