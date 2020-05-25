Wet Memorial Day is the start of more rain this week

(KSLA) - More scattered showers and storms today will be the start of more wet weather this week. We remain in a very active weather pattern keeping the showers around for several more days.
Happy Memorial Day! While we remember those that have served for us over the years, we will not have great weather here in the ArkLaTex. More showers and storms will be popping up near midday and will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening. I do not expect there to be any severe weather, but the storms could be strong.
If you are off today or wanting to do anything outdoors, be on the look out for those showers and storms developing. So, if you plan on firing up the grill, it may be best to do so in the afternoon with less rain around. Otherwise, you may want to cook something inside.
Showers and storms will be winding down tonight. There will still be a few lingering showers around, but it will not be as widespread. I have the rain chances still rather high for tonight. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tuesday will be another wet day. More showers and storms are likely during the day. Most of the rain will be popping up in the afternoon. Some of the storms will be associated with some heavy rain. There could be some localized flooding at times. Right now, there is no big risk for severe weather, but that could still change. So, it’s best to keep watching the weather this week.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all have more rain by no surprise. We are stuck in this active weather pattern that will keep the rain around. An upper level low is sitting right over us, and will not move very far each day. This causes a very unstable atmosphere around us, so there will be rain possible everyday. The good news is that the temperatures will be a little lower with more rain around. Temperatures should warm up to the lower 80s.
There are some signs that by this weekend the rain chances will go down just a little bit. We may finally have a little break from the rain. At least at times during the day. Saturday’s rain chances are up to 50% and Sunday is up to 40%. So, there will still be rain around, but not as much during the week.
