Praise Temple is spreading the gospel, not the virus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Praise Temple Church on Greenwood rd. in Shreveport took a unique approach to serving it’s members the gospel.
Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon and his Praise Temple Church held church services in the parking lot for about 50 church members.
“I want to make sure everyone is safe, and we are going to spread the gospel not the Virus”
Bishop Brandon says it’s important to exercise faith over fear to overcome through these uncertain times.
“Coming out to worship and reminding people who they are and not to fear, we are alert but we’re not alarmed and as a pastor I am sounding the alarm, but were not alarmed, we’re alert”
Church leaders say they are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of all who attend Praise Temple.
“wiping down everything as people come in touching the doors, keeping a hand on what we are supposed to do”, says Deacon Wilbur Lee.
Bishop Brandon stressed the importance of praying for our leaders.
" Praying for our mayor, praying for our governor, praying for the president of the united states and praying every world leader in every country because this is a global issue"
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.