Military veteran shares his thoughts on Memorial Day

Haughton, La. (KSLA) - Memorial day is a day to reflect on the sacrifices and bravery of veterans who lost their life.
In Haughton, Hill Crest Funeral Home has hosted a memorial program for veterans for over 40 years.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year the event had to be cancelled.
“The reason we aren’t doing it this year many of the vfw members there a little older, when we were looking at this three weeks to a month ago, they just decided that we just passed on doing it this year”
A service man, that is deserving of all his glory.
“We need to stop and thank the people that paid for our freedom”
The Hill Crest funeral home‘s annual memorial day program is expected to return in 2021.
“Were not having this year but don’t anyone give up because next year when this is all behind us we’re going to do it bigger than ever”
