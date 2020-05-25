Man dies after being shot in Bossier City

Police have begun a homicide investigation

A man died after being shot in the 1100 block of Rickerson Street in Bossier City the afternoon of May 25. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
May 25, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 6:38 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 has confirmed that a shooting in Bossier City has proved to be deadly.

It happened just before 3 p.m. today in the 1100 block of Rickerson Street.

That’s just east of Airline Drive at Barksdale Boulevard.

Police tell KSLA News 12 that they found a man with a gunshot wound on the street.

They believe he later died at the hospital.

Police said they have no information about a possible suspect.

Further details are not yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

