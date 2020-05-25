Man dies after being shot in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 has confirmed that a shooting in Bossier City has proved to be deadly.
It happened just before 3 p.m. today in the 1100 block of Rickerson Street.
That’s just east of Airline Drive at Barksdale Boulevard.
Police tell KSLA News 12 that they found a man with a gunshot wound on the street.
They believe he later died at the hospital.
Police said they have no information about a possible suspect.
Further details are not yet available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.