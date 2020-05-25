Free coronavirus testing to be offered May 27-29

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Do you know whether you have or have had COVID-19?
This is your opportunity to find out.
For three days, testing for coronavirus is being made available for free to anyone age 2 or older regardless of what insurance they have or don’t have.
"Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status," says a statement from Ochsner LSU Health. "This investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step toward a safe reopening."
Just bring some type of identification card and your insurance card, if applicable, to either of the two testing sites that the hospital will be operating May 27-29 in Shreveport.
“There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test; and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.”
The testing sites that will be open Wednesday through Friday are at:
- Bill Cockrell Park Community, 4109 Pines Road; and,
- Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, 8200 St. Vincent Ave.
The free testing will be available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day or until all the test kits have been used.
