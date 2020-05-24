Teens arrested in connection to retail and car thefts

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Police arrested three males accused of retail and car thefts in Shreveport.
On Friday, May 22, at 4:19 a.m. three males wearing hoodies and masks entered the Triple J at 8311 Springridge Road, Keithville, and stole e-cigarette vapor pens.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and later identified three males; ages ranging from 15 to 18.
The 17-year-old male was arrested for misdemeanor theft and released to a parent.
Meanwhile, the 15-year-old suspect was also found to be involved with the theft of four vehicles from SkyLynn Farms at 6911 Vardman Road that was stolen on different days between April 26 and May 12.
He was charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and four counts of motor vehicle theft and is booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
During the investigation, CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson also questioned 18-year-old Nicholas Paddie. Paddie admitted to driving two suspects to the site where the four vehicles were stolen.
Paddie has been arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center charged with four counts of accessory to motor vehicle theft.
