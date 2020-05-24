Silver Alert issued for Carthage man driving GMC Sierra

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Carthage man.
Joe McMillan is a 79-year-old man who was last seen Thursday at 1:30 p.m. He was wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.
He is likely driving a blue single-cab 2004 GMC Sierra with Texas tag DMK2975. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call local law enforcement immediately.
McMillian is 5-foot-11, 280 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen on Thursday on FM 1970 in the Clayton area. He left his home off of County Road 302 to run errands and never returned home.
McMillian is a diabetic and showing early signs of dementia, according to Sheriff Kevin Lake. His truck was possibly seen in the Nacogdoches area later Thursday.
Lake confirmed on Saturday that McMillian is still missing.
Anyone with knowledge of McMillan’s whereabouts is urged to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.
