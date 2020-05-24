Natchitoches Alligator Park closing

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Alligator Park announced on Saturday, May 23, that they would be closing their doors permanently.
The park made the announcement through a Facebook post.
In another post, they assured guests that the alligators would still be cared for like normal. They also said that they would be selling the goats, mini horses, emus, and snakes at the park.
Anyone interested in gift shop merchandise can purchase it in bulk.
The Facebook post also mentioned that anyone interested in purchasing the park could do so. If purchased, the new owner would own everything on the property and be able to reopen the park under new management.
There is no word on if the current owners have any serious offers on the park yet.
