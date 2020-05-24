Louisiana Department of Education new program to feed over 600,000 students

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - There is still plenty of time for Louisianians to enroll in the new Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.
The program was created to provide financial assistance to families of school-aged children whose schools were closed during the pandemic. Families are eligible if their child received free or reduced meals at school.
Households must include children in pre-k through 12th grade.
Families will receive a one-time payment of $285 per child to make up for the meals that were missed during the pandemic. This breaks down to nearly $6 per day per child.
Every family must apply in order to receive the benefits. The deadline to apply is Sunday, June 7. You can apply by clicking here. After clicking the link, there will be a blue button at the bottom of the page that will give you access to the P-EBT application.
After the information is verified, families will be mailed a P-EBT debit card and instructions on how to use it. The card can be used at any store that accepts SNAP.
Cards will begin being mailed on Tuesday, May 26. The funds on the card will be available for one year.
If the child is already receiving “grab and go” meals from their school district, they will not be prevented from getting P-EBT benefits.
Louisiana has over 600,000 students who were eligible for free or reduced meals before the pandemic which is around 85 percent of the pre-k through 12th-grade student body.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.