Drive-by shooting wounds 3, sends 2 to hospital

A male was shot in his head; a female and another male each suffered a leg wound, police say

A drive-by shooting in the 600 block of West 62nd Street in Shreveport wounded three people, sending two of them to the hospital, the night of May 24. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
May 24, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 7:56 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A drive-by shooting has sent two people to the hospital, one in serious condition.

All told, three people were wounded in the gunfire, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The shooting happened at 6:57 p.m. on West 62nd Street between Clift and Wallace avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch record show.

A male was shot in his head.

A female and another male each suffered a leg wound.

Taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment were the male with the head wound and one of the people who was shot in a leg, Hines said.

One of the two with leg wounds was not taken to the hospital, he added.

There’s no immediate word on who did the shooting, why nor what type of vehicle was involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

