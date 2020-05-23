Tracking a wet and stormy Memorial Day Weekend

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Maybe not quite the weather set up we’d up for during a long weekend, but it may be best to stay inside during parts of the day this weekend. Tracking wet weather today, tomorrow, Monday, and it keeps on going.
Today: A line of rain and thunderstorms is still working its way through the ArkLaTex this morning. These storms began last night, the severe threat has dropped for the morning hours, but you’ll still see heavy rain and with windy conditions, lightning, and thunder. Remember: when thunder roars stay indoors. Behind this line conditions will remain cloudy and mostly dry. Could see more showers pop up during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s for the afternoon today. This evening, expecting drier conditions, with temperatures staying in the mid to low 80s. Keeping rain chances low this evening around 20%.
Sunday: Sunday morning looks to start off on a dry note, but it does not stay that way. If you’re out on your morning commute, temperatures will be on the warm side in the low 70s and dry. By the early afternoon, I think we’ll be mostly dry as well, but won’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Rain and storm chances will increase and become more likely during the early evening hours on Sunday. Perhaps after 4pm. So far, there’s a Marginal Risk 1/5 for The I-20 corridor and southward. Damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado will be possible. Highs for Sunday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, temps will fall back to the low 70s.
Memorial Day: Unfortunately, we’re tracking more chances for rain and storms on Memorial Day. A few flare ups of showers possible during the early morning hours with more showers and thunderstorms moving in from the east late morning and through the afternoon. So far, severe weather is not expected, but keep an eye on the forecast as things may change timing and impact wise. Afternoon highs due to the rain and clouds are only expected to reach the low 80s for Monday and throughout the first half of the work week.
Heading into the rest of the week, we’re looking at daily rain and thunderstorms chances. Not tracking a complete wash out every where and for the whole day, but periods of rain and thunderstorms during the week. Keep an eye on the forecast here on the web and on the KSLA First Alert Weather App
Have a great Memorial Day Weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
