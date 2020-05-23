Tracking a wet and stormy Memorial Day Weekend

Sunday: Sunday morning looks to start off on a dry note, but it does not stay that way. If you’re out on your morning commute, temperatures will be on the warm side in the low 70s and dry. By the early afternoon, I think we’ll be mostly dry as well, but won’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Rain and storm chances will increase and become more likely during the early evening hours on Sunday. Perhaps after 4pm. So far, there’s a Marginal Risk 1/5 for The I-20 corridor and southward. Damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado will be possible. Highs for Sunday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, temps will fall back to the low 70s.