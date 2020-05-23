Texarkana recording studio shot up; police investigating

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police are working to learn more after a business was sprayed with bullets on Saturday morning.
Officers were called regarding a shots fired call around 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of County Avenue.
When they arrived at VT Recording Studio, they found the building riddled with more than 30 bullets.
Officers closed off the area and combed the neighborhood for evidence.
Police say that apparently the building was empty at the time of the shooting and that there were no reported injuries.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
