TAPD: Nude man asks police to kill him, threatens officers

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are working to determine why a man was asking officers to kill him on Saturday.
Around noon, officers were called to the 4800 block of Savanah Circle after neighbors reported a nude man outside harming himself.
The first officer on the scene tried to help the man. However, police say the man came at the officer in a threatening manner.
Officers fired four rounds of a chemical agent to subdue the man but it had no effect.
The man grabbed a screwdriver at some point and was wielding it as a weapon.
Police supervisors arrived on the scene and fired eight rounds of “less-lethal” bullets which also had no effect on him.
Eventually police were able to get the man under control and sent him to a Texarkana hospital for medical treatment for self-inflicted wounds and observation.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.