Shreveport’s Sears Hometown Store announces closing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the last Sears-branded stores in Shreveport-Bossier City announced on Friday that it will soon close its doors.
The Sears Hometown Store, which only sells select items such as Kenmore appliances, is located on Mansfield Road.
According to the store’s Facebook page, the owners have decided to “move on in a different direction.
The store started its liquidation sale last week and expects to stay open until mid to late June.
The Sears Auto Center at Mall St. Vincent, near the old Sears anchor, remains open.
