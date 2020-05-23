Man wanted for early morning robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need help identifying a man who robbed the Circle K in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
Just before 6:30 on the morning of Saturday, May 23, a black male entered the Circle K and told the clerk he had a gun. He then ran behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of property. The man left the store on foot.
He was wearing black pants, a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, and black and white slip-on shoes.
If you have any information on this man’s identity, please call Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955. You can also contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.
A cash reward will be offered for any information leading to his identification and arrest.
