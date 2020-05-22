WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing, May 22

8 cases on the same street in Paragould

Live COVID-19 coverage (Source: KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 22, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 1:58 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

The governor and state officials gave an update Friday on COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Of the new cases on Friday, Paragould was singled out with 8 cases from the same street.

Currently in the state of Arkansas there have been 5,612 to test positive for COVID-19.

81 have been hospitalized and 113 have died.

The governor said that testing is going well.

Region 8 News is currently monitoring the briefing and will have more details later.

Watch the full briefing live on-air or online here>>>

