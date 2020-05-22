WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing, May 22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
The governor and state officials gave an update Friday on COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Of the new cases on Friday, Paragould was singled out with 8 cases from the same street.
Currently in the state of Arkansas there have been 5,612 to test positive for COVID-19.
81 have been hospitalized and 113 have died.
The governor said that testing is going well.
