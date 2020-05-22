Texarkana city parks reopen after COVID-19 closures

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - After weeks of waiting, parks in the city of Texarkana were able to reopen on both sides of the state line.
The parks were closed for weeks due to COVID-19 precautions. Crews began early on the morning of May, 22 to remove caution tape and clean up the grounds in order to officially reopen playground areas and basketball courts.
However, some areas are still closed for now.
We are not able to be opening the bathrooms at his time," said Lisa Thompson, city spokesperson for the city of Texarkana, Texas. "So it is important that people understand that before they come out. it's just we don't have the staffer capability of cleaning as much as we like to in the parks.
With some restrictions lifted, city leaders are still encouraging park visitors to practice safe distancing to further protect themselves and others.
"It gives us a chance to get out of the house," said Brandon Smith, a parent.
However, parents at the park today this couldn't have come any sooner.
"I think it is great," said Dricka Hill. "The kids need fresh air right now. Parents too, I mean, it's fresh air for everyone.
Baseball fields will open up on June 1.
